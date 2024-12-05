ATI (NYSE:ATI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ATI (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATI. KeyCorp cut shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ATI from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ATI from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

ATI stock opened at $59.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average of $60.57. ATI has a twelve month low of $38.04 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). ATI had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,555,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 486,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,271,347.89. This trade represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ATI by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 34,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

