Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $102.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $93.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ATKR. B. Riley lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Atkore from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $194.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.10.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.06). Atkore had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $788.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Atkore will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other Atkore news, Director Jeri L. Isbell sold 3,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $315,282.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,757.55. This trade represents a 11.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 13,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,251,417.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,530.72. This trade represents a 32.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,975 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

About Atkore

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

