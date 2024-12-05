Atom Investors LP Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Atom Investors LP reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total transaction of $17,216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,178,741 shares in the company, valued at $7,176,511,348.95. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,250. This represents a 1.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 834,959 shares of company stock worth $205,323,667 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $248.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.22. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.80 and a 52-week high of $262.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 13.05%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ecolab from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.87.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

