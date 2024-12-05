Atom Investors LP Makes New Investment in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,640,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,720,000 after acquiring an additional 25,472 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 888,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after acquiring an additional 38,101 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 15.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 72,767 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 16.6% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 77,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2,127.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 150,409 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ETD opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.61. The company has a market cap of $789.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.30. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.53 and a 1 year high of $35.62.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,698,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,197.35. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $913,800. Company insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ETD

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.