Atom Investors LP Sells 1,755 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Atom Investors LP trimmed its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 205.9% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,086,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 698.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 108,411 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 23,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $786,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $867.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $54.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

