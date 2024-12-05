Atom Investors LP Sells 204,710 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Atom Investors LP cut its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 204,710 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Infinera were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 2,104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,915,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,789 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,368,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,272 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,761,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,057,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,658 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,196,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $6.64 on Thursday. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $354.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.96 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 45.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INFN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.65 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut Infinera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.09.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

