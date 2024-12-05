Atom Investors LP Sells 7,087 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Atom Investors LP reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

ITB stock opened at $120.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.25.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

