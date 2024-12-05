Atom Investors LP Takes $210,000 Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,344,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,791,000 after buying an additional 69,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $877.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 0.95. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $25.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

