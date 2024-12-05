Atom Investors LP Takes Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of FMC by 23.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of FMC by 483.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 28,823 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 87.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of FMC by 8.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average of $60.49. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.72.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $270,245.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,485.83. The trade was a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on FMC from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on FMC in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

