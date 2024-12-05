Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,233,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 955,228 shares.The stock last traded at $26.55 and had previously closed at $25.21.

Atour Lifestyle Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average of $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter worth $143,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter worth $430,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the second quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter worth $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.