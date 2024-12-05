AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,775,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,342 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of AT&T worth $83,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 227.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91,578 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 356.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 107.5% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.07.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $168.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.24%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

