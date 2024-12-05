Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €87.85 ($92.47) and last traded at €84.40 ($88.84), with a volume of 723742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €76.00 ($80.00).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €71.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

