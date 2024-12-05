Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 226590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVDL. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $959.75 million, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 93.34%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 624.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $4,575,000. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 167,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

