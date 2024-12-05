AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Short Interest Update

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the October 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 729,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.67.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $227.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.73 and its 200-day moving average is $215.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $169.37 and a 1 year high of $239.29. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.98.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $734.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Naughton sold 23,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total transaction of $5,532,538.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,367,689.33. This trade represents a 21.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

