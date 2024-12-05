Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.13.

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

CAR stock opened at $101.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.11 and its 200 day moving average is $95.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.20. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $65.73 and a 1-year high of $204.77.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.55 by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 101.41% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 19,203.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 481,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,350,000 after acquiring an additional 478,552 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 220.9% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 690,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,147,000 after acquiring an additional 475,181 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth $19,978,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,825,000 after purchasing an additional 129,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth $10,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

