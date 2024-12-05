Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Down 5.4% – What’s Next?

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $100.12 and last traded at $100.25. 151,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 714,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.93.

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.20.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by ($1.90). Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 101.41% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 198.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

