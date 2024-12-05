Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $694.00 and last traded at $694.00, with a volume of 4028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $687.39.

AXON has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 177.62, a PEG ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $504.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.43.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,304 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.79, for a total value of $1,508,636.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,168,016.18. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,600. This represents a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,660 shares of company stock valued at $62,233,829. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 280.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 9.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

