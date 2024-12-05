AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and traded as high as $40.15. AXS Change Finance ESG ETF shares last traded at $40.13, with a volume of 8,192 shares.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $138.41 million, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.41.

Get AXS Change Finance ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. ORG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Company Profile

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards. CHGX was launched on Oct 10, 2017 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Change Finance ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.