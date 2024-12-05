Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 440 ($5.59) and last traded at GBX 341.50 ($4.34), with a volume of 373710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 346.50 ($4.40).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Baltic Classifieds Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

Baltic Classifieds Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,820.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 322.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 282.52.

Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

