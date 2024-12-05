Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of RadNet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of RadNet from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of RadNet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

RDNT opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. RadNet has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $93.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,154.98 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, insider Ranjan Jayanathan sold 38,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,084,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,724 shares in the company, valued at $15,417,920. The trade was a 16.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 12,300 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $1,004,295.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,136,519.85. The trade was a 16.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

