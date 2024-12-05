Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $569.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $625.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 target price (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.20.

NYSE:ROP opened at $575.95 on Thursday. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $508.22 and a one year high of $580.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.32 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,250. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 764.2% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 240,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 739.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 72,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,919,000 after purchasing an additional 63,947 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

