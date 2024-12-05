Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRXV) Shares Down 18.1% – Here’s Why

Baudax Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BXRXV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 18.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 119,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 53,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.
Baudax Bio Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Baudax Bio
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.