Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) is Spruce House Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Beacon Roofing Supply makes up 0.9% of Spruce House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Spruce House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $17,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BECN. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 471.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 811,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,400,000 after purchasing an additional 49,040 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 45.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.8% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,588,000 after purchasing an additional 53,558 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $113.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.54 and a 1-year high of $116.30. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,410. This represents a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 5,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $566,349.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,071.58. This trade represents a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,874 shares of company stock worth $1,812,146. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.