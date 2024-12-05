Bellway (LON:BWY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,368 ($42.80) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Bellway from GBX 2,900 ($36.85) to GBX 3,200 ($40.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,204.20 ($40.71).

LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,510 ($31.89) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,394.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,384 ($30.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,384 ($43.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,853.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,835.32.

In other news, insider Keith Adey sold 27,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($41.39), for a total transaction of £889,258.71 ($1,129,934.83). Also, insider Simon Scougall purchased 515 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,528 ($32.12) per share, with a total value of £13,019.20 ($16,542.82). 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

