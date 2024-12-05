Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 998.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,880 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,181,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,332,000 after acquiring an additional 640,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,025,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,041,000 after acquiring an additional 289,962 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,937,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,436,000 after acquiring an additional 184,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,428,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,421,000 after acquiring an additional 77,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,833,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at $803,585.10. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.39. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $64.83.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

