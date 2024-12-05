Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 603.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $943.83.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $719.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $726.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $860.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $645.45 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

