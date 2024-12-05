Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 485.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 54,792 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 92,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

CSX opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. CSX’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

