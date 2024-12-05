Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases Shares of 124,839 Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 124,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $220,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $239,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $390,000.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

CGSD opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.67. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $26.01.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.0902 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

