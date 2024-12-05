Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases Shares of 124,839 Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 124,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $220,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $239,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $390,000.
Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
CGSD opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.67. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $26.01.
Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend
About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF
The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.