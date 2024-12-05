Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 15,638.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 144.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $312,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DGRO opened at $64.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.69.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

