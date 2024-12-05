Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,908,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $9,506,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 14,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 343,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,858,000 after buying an additional 43,923 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. BNP Paribas upgraded Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $989,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,799.02. The trade was a 36.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,484. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,584 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.1 %

Iron Mountain stock opened at $118.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 336.04, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 794.47%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

