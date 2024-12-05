Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Buys $99,389.40 in Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $223.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,389.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,755,830.60. This represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Sardar Biglari purchased 1,735 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,738.35.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Sardar Biglari acquired 2,422 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $328.07 per share, with a total value of $794,585.54.

On Friday, November 22nd, Sardar Biglari purchased 384 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $207.95 per share, with a total value of $79,852.80.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Sardar Biglari acquired 857 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $210.96 per share, with a total value of $180,792.72.

On Monday, November 18th, Sardar Biglari acquired 5,145 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $240.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,239,739.20.

On Thursday, November 14th, Sardar Biglari bought 4,663 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $328.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,531,702.24.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Sardar Biglari acquired 4,994 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $247.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,235,166.02.

Biglari Price Performance

Shares of Biglari stock opened at $224.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $511.13 million, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.68 and a 200 day moving average of $184.88. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.95 and a 52 week high of $228.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biglari by 2.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Biglari during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Biglari by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Biglari by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Biglari by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

Featured Articles

