Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.84, but opened at $13.40. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 1,719,093 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BTDR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Up 8.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTDR. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Further Reading

