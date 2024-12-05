Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.75 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.80 million, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.
Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 million. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Blue Foundry Bancorp
Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.
