Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.75 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.80 million, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 million. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 61,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 33,150 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 339.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,647 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

