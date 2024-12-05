BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Stock Price Up 2% – Time to Buy?

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.90. Approximately 4,752 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

BNCCORP Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $115.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.88.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. BNCCORP had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

