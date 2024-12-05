BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BOKF shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on BOK Financial from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BOK Financial from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $119.47 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $121.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $888.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.83, for a total value of $235,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,061.47. This represents a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 59.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

