Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Decreased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 0.6% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Booking worth $254,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Booking by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 492,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,073,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 418,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,763,797,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Booking by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Booking by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 296,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 342,723.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,929,000 after purchasing an additional 233,052 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3,590.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,820.50.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $5,243.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4,664.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,122.74. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,104.48 and a 52-week high of $5,258.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

