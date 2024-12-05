BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target Raised to $36.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded BOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

NYSE:BOX opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84. BOX has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $422,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,474,509 shares in the company, valued at $47,951,032.68. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $329,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,009,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,061,382.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,135. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,900,000 after buying an additional 134,175 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in BOX by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 150,309 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in BOX by 964.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 77,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in BOX by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 351,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 48,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

