BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 115.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,610,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $152,915,000 after acquiring an additional 325,672 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 472.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 35,558 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $87.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.54. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $82.13 and a one year high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SWKS. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. This represents a 20.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $926,041.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,639.60. The trade was a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,841 shares of company stock worth $3,034,265 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

