BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 130.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,924 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in CAE in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE stock opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.74. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $24.02.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

