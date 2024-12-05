BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,785 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in F5 during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in F5 during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in F5 by 9,100.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in F5 by 49.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 241 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on F5 from $212.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on F5 from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on F5 from $214.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on F5 from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.56.

F5 Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $254.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.93. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $254.97.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. F5 had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

F5 declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network technology company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $316,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,122 shares in the company, valued at $26,436,087.72. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total value of $197,810.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,407.14. The trade was a 7.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,475 shares of company stock worth $977,039 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.