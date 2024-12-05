BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 38.0% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $518,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,100. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $197.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.62.

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE OC opened at $203.24 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $137.29 and a twelve month high of $214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.84.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.33. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

