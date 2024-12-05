BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 10,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $735,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,794.32. This trade represents a 10.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,129.97. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.05.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.15 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

