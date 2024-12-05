BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,399,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,961 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,900,000 after acquiring an additional 571,334 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 14.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,995,000 after acquiring an additional 349,911 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,269,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,536,000 after purchasing an additional 290,496 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 44.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 897,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,581,000 after purchasing an additional 275,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSNC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $76.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.10 and a 12-month high of $77.69.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. The trade was a 45.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $5,317,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,172.84. This trade represents a 91.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,000 shares of company stock worth $16,560,660 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

