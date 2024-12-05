BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 12,374 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,374 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $606,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 39.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 24,208 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 120.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOOD. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $40.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.09.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 139,916 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $2,735,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $279,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,057,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,656,275. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,442,910 shares of company stock valued at $110,642,151 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

