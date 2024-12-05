BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,000 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 6.8% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 5.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vipshop by 2.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 48,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Vipshop by 0.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 298,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Vipshop by 2.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 107,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of VIPS opened at $13.27 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $20.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. CLSA lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

