Brokerages Set DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) PT at C$18.00

Shares of DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on DHT.UN shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get DRI Healthcare Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DHT.UN

DRI Healthcare Trust Trading Up 39.3 %

DRI Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

DRI Healthcare Trust stock opened at C$12.75 on Thursday. DRI Healthcare Trust has a one year low of C$10.39 and a one year high of C$17.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. DRI Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -920.00%.

DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.