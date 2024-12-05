Brokerages Set Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) PT at $57.50

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNY. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,092 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 1,153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,506,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,286 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 938.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,904,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,972 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Sanofi by 28,890.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,429,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,017,000 after buying an additional 1,370,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average is $52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $58.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

