Brokerages Set United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target at $62.60

Shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie lowered their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United Parks & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

In other news, insider James Mikolaichik bought 34,000 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $1,947,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,369,336.43. This trade represents a 80.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRKS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $739,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $16,862,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $411,000.

NYSE PRKS opened at $59.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 2.00. United Parks & Resorts has a 1-year low of $44.72 and a 1-year high of $60.83.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $545.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.47 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 76.13% and a net margin of 13.85%. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

