Bruce Richards Sells 4,150 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) SVP Bruce Richards sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $1,202,379.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,976.78. The trade was a 15.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $303.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.17 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.23 and a 12 month high of $307.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.27.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 84.55%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,249,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,705,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 448.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,649 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,629,000 after acquiring an additional 131,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,917,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,521,000 after acquiring an additional 130,817 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,860,000 after acquiring an additional 94,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MANH. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $326.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on MANH

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.