Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.03. The company issued revenue guidance of down 2.5-3% yr/yr, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.76 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Caleres from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Caleres alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAL

Caleres Price Performance

CAL opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.92. Caleres has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $44.51.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $740.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.35 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caleres

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.